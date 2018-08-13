UPDATE 1-Mario Blejer being considered to head Israel central bank -official

(Updates with cancellation of meeting with Netanyahu, Kahlon)

JERUSALEM, Aug 13 (Reuters) - A former head of Argentina’s central bank, Mario Blejer, is being considered by Israel’s prime minister and finance minister as a possible candidate for governor of the Bank of Israel, an Israeli government official said on Monday.

The present governor, Karnit Flug, has said she will not seek a second term after her five-year tenure ends in November.

The government official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, had confirmed Israeli media reports that Blejer was scheduled to meet Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon, though the meeting was later cancelled.

The official did not say why it was cancelled.

Spokespeople for Netanyahu and Kahlon declined to comment on a meeting with Blejer, who had also been tipped as a possibility for heading the Bank of Israel in 2013.

Israeli newspapers have reported on other names being considered for the job as well, including Zvi Eckstein, a former deputy Bank of Israel governor, Nathan Sussman, who until recently headed the central bank’s research department, and banking regulator Hedva Ber.

Blejer worked in senior positions at the International Monetary Fund and World Bank before a brief stint as president of Argentina’s central bank during the country’s economic crisis in 2002. He stepped down after a disagreement with the economy minister. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch and Tova Cohen; Editing by Richard Balmforth)