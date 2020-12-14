Bank of Israel to continue FX intervention in 2021, central bank chief says

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Bank of Israel Governor Amir Yaron on Monday played down the strength of the shekel, pointing instead to a broadly weak dollar, but he said the central bank would continue to intervene when the shekel’s appreciation got too steep.

FILE PHOTO: Bank of Israel Governor Amir Yaron gestures while he speaks during his interview with Reuters in Jerusalem June 16, 2020. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

The Israeli currency stands at a 12-1/2-year peak of 3.25 per dollar after gaining more than 6% in 2020. The central bank has bought some $17 billion of foreign currency so far this year - $1.9 billion coming in November - to help push its forex reserves to a record $167 billion.

“The Bank of Israel intends to continue the policy in the foreign exchange market also in 2021 and to buy foreign currency in the amount necessary to prevent (shekel) appreciation from continuing beyond what is mandated by economic fundamentals,” Yaron told the annual Eli Hurvitz economic conference.

Following his speech, the central bank bought “hundreds of millions” of dollars in its latest intervention, a markets source told Reuters.

Yaron said the dollar’s weakness is a “global phenomenon” and the greenback has declined against most currencies while Bank of Israel policies helped prevent a steeper shekel appreciation.

He pointed to a more moderate gain in the shekel versus the euro, as well as in a basket of currencies of Israel’s largest trading partners.

At the same time, a higher current account surplus in Israel’s balance of payments caused by the COVID-19 crisis, which crimped imports and sent energy prices tumbling, also helped the shekel appreciate.

“The reasons that led to the strengthening of the shekel are mostly good,” Yaron said, citing years of current account surpluses, large foreign capital inflows into Israeli technology firms and higher global holdings of Israeli government bonds.

While imports fell, exports have continued to grow with the exception of tourism services, he said.

Still, despite solid exports so far, “a rapid shekel appreciation may hurt export performance and the industries that produce import substitutes later - making it difficult for the economy to recover from the crisis,” said Yaron, who reiterated a call for the government to quickly approve a 2021 budget.

Israel’s economy is forecast to shrink 4.5% in 2020 but grow as much as 6% in 2021, depending on the impact of the virus.

Yaron said that while Israel’s economy entered the crisis in good shape, with a tight labour market, and the damage has been less than in other countries, the job market will take time to recover even after the economy does, with the broad unemployment rate stabilizing at around 14%.

He pointed to data showing that more than 200,000 people have been looking for work for four months, raising “concern that it will be particularly difficult for these unemployed to return to the employment cycle”.

Eran Yaacov, acting director of the Finance Ministry, said at the conference that Israel’s economy must become more competitive. He said the ministry plans to introduce at least 40 reforms “that should accelerate the economy significantly.”