JERUSALEM, Sept 11 (Reuters) - All 5 rate setters at the Bank of Israel voted to keep the benchmark interest rate at 0.25% on Aug 28, minutes of the discussions showed on Wednesday.

Committee members agreed that the interest rate should not rise for a prolonged period, while the central bank should examine inflation and economic trends before taking further easing steps. (Reporting by Steven Scheer Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)