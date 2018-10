JERUSALEM, Oct 9 (Reuters) - The person who heads the Bank of Israel must be independent, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday after naming Wharton finance professor Amir Yaron as the new bank chief.

“We want to ensure that the head of the Bank of Israel will be a person with great ability, independence and top professional capabilities,” Netanyahu told journalists at a news conference in Jerusalem. (Reporting by Maayan Lubell; Editing by Stephen Farrell)