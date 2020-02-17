Bank of Israel names Michel Strawczynski to monetary committee

TEL AVIV, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Bank of Israel Governor Amir Yaron has decided to appoint Michel Strawczynski, director of the central bank’s research department, to serve as a member of the monetary committee.

With this appointment, which takes effect on Monday, the monetary committee will consist of six members as required by law, the central bank said.

Strawczynski began working at the Bank of Israel as an economist in the research department in 1993. Starting in 2000, he spent 11 years as a manager in the department. During that time, he headed the macroeconomics and policy division for five years. In 2017, he was appointed director of the department. (Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Jeffrey Heller)