All Bank of Israel MPC members voted to keep rate at 0.25 pct -minutes

JERUSALEM, Jan 21 (Reuters) - All six rate setters at the Bank of Israel voted to keep the benchmark interest rate at 0.25 percent on Jan. 7, minutes of the discussions showed on Monday.

“The committee discussed the potential for declines in financial markets and the lack of stability seen in them in recent weeks to impact on the domestic economy,” the minutes said. “The members assessed that the developments to date will impact directly on the real economy to only a small extent.” (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Tova Cohen)