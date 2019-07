JERUSALEM, July 22 (Reuters) - Four of the 5 rate setters at the Bank of Israel voted to keep the benchmark interest rate at 0.25 percent on July 8, minutes of the discussions showed on Monday.

One member of the monetary policy committee (MPC) voted for a quarter-point increase to 0.50 percent, the central bank said. (Reporting by Steven Scheer and Ari Rabinovitch)