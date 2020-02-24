UPDATE 2-Bank of Israel holds key rate at 0.25%, cautions on coronavirus

* Key rate stays at 0.25% for 10th straight decision

By Steven Scheer

JERUSALEM, Feb 24 (Reuters) - The Bank of Israel warned that the coronavirus could harm domestic economic growth if the outbreak was not contained soon, as THE policymakers left the benchmark interest rate unchanged at 0.25% for a 10th straight decision on Monday.

In its first comments on the coronavirus, the central bank said in its rate decision statement the outbreak was “casting uncertainty regarding future economic activity globally and in Israel, and regarding the impact on inflation and on the financial markets.”

Still, it said it was widely believed globally that the spread of the virus will be halted in the coming months. In that case, “no significant macroeconomic impact is expected in Israel”.

“If the crisis persists and spills over into additional countries, and particularly if strict preventative measures are required in Israel, it is expected to have a more significant impact,” the bank said.

“In such a scenario, the monetary (policy) committee has a range of tools to make monetary policy more accommodative.”

All 16 economists polled by Reuters had expected no change in the interest rate. The central bank reiterated it will be necessary to leave the key rate at its current level for a “prolonged period or to reduce it” so that “inflation will stabilise around the midpoint of the target range ... “.

In a reference to intervening in the foreign exchange market, it added that it was taking additional steps to make monetary policy “more accommodative”.

Bank of Israel officials have held firm in their view that intervening in the foreign exchange market is the best way to prevent disinflation stemming from a strong shekel.

Since declaring it would intervene heavily after its Nov. 25 rates decision, the central bank bought some $6.5 billion of foreign currency through the end of January. The shekel still appreciated 3% against a basket of currencies of Israel’s largest trading partners.

The central bank noted this is a “development that continues to weigh on the return of inflation to the target range.”

Israel’s inflation rate slipped to 0.3% in January from 0.6% in December, well below the government’s annual target of 1% to 3%. The bank said it was possible that the inflation rate would turn negative, but it is expected to move back toward the lower end of the target range in the second half of the year.

The shekel was steady versus the dollar at a 3.43 rate.

The bank remained upbeat on Israel’s economy, which grew 3.5% in 2019, and said indicators from January pointed to further growth.

However, it expressed some worries over the year-long political stalemate, during which caretaker governments have been unable to tackle a rising budget deficit or pass a 2020 budget. A pro-rated version of the 2019 budget is being used until a government is formed after the March 2 election.

“The interim budget is expected to have a markedly contractionary effect in the first half of 2020,” the bank said, “and there is continuing uncertainty regarding budgetary policy after the elections.”