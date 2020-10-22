Bank of Israel holds benchmark rate, expands use of other tools

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - The Bank of Israel left its benchmark interest rate ILINR=ECI unchanged at 0.1% for a fourth straight decision on Thursday, but expanded its use of other monetary tools to boost the COVID-19-ravaged economy.

The central bank, which in March launched a 50 billion- shekel ($15 billion) program to buy government bonds on the secondary market, said it will increase the purchase program by 35 billion shekels.

The monetary policy committee also decided to open a new part of the program to ease credit to small and micro businesses, at a scope of 10 billion shekels.

The central bank will provide the banking system with four-year loans at a fixed interest rate of -0.1%, against loans that the banks extend to small and micro businesses. The rates on the loans to small businesses cannot exceed prime plus 1.3%.

Eleven of 17 economists polled by Reuters had believed the MPC would keep rates steady after no change in May, July and August, following a reduction from 0.25% in early April. Six others expected a small cut to either zero or 0.05%.

Despite the weak economy and high unemployment, central bank officials have expressed reluctance to lower the key rate from an all-time low to zero or below, preferring to use other measures.

($1 = 3.3765 shekels)