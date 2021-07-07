Bank of Israel buys $3.2 billion of FX in June to steady shekel, $25 billion this year

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - The Bank of Israel said on Wednesday it bought $3.17 billion of foreign currency in June, raising forex reserves to a record $200.18 billion as it maintains a programme of interventions designed to keep a strong shekel in check.

FILE PHOTO: The Bank of Israel building is seen in Jerusalem June 16, 2020. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

The reserves , which represent 48.8% of Israel’s GDP, grew a net $1.83 billion last month, the central bank said.

It said in January, when the shekel hit its strongest level since April 1996 at 3.11 per dollar, that it would buy $30 billion of foreign currency in 2021 after buying $21 billion in 2020.

It has bought some $25 billion so far this year, and Bank of Israel Governor Amir Yaron said on Monday that the $30 billion target was not a maximum figure and that the bank would continue to act in the foreign exchange market as needed.

The shekel has eased since January with the help of the interventions, stabilising at around 3.26.

Policymakers have cited as reasons for its strength the global weakness of the dollar, strong foreign investment flows into Israel, a wide current account surplus and optimism that a rapid COVID-19 vaccine rollout will quickly lead to an economic recovery.

The central bank also said it bought 3.3 billion shekels ($1.0 billion) of Israeli government bonds last month to bring its total since March 2020, when it began that purchase programme, to 68.6 billion shekels. Its balance of corporate bond purchases held steady at 3.5 billion shekels.

The Bank of Israel has said it would buy up to 85 billion shekels worth of government bonds.

As part of a plan to encourage credit to small businesses, the bank said it loaned another 3 billion shekels to the banking system last month to bring its loan total during the COVID-19 pandemic to 37.2 billion shekels.

This plan, the bank said on Monday, would end when it reached 40 billion shekels or on Oct. 1.

($1 = 3.2605 shekels)