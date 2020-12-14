Bank of Israel buys "hundreds of millions" of dollars - source

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - The Bank of Israel bought “hundreds of millions” of dollars during an intervention in the foreign exchange market on Monday in a bid to contain the shekel’s appreciation, a market source told Reuters.

The shekel stands at a 12-1/2-year peak of 3.257 per dollar after gaining more than 6% in 2020. The central bank has bought some $17 billion of foreign currency so far this year -- $1.9 billion coming in November.

At a conference earlier, Bank of Israel Governor Amir Yaron downplayed the shekel’s strength, pointing to a weak dollar globally, but he said the central bank would continue to intervene into 2021 when the shekel’s appreciation was not in line with economic fundamentals.