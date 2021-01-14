Bank of Israel needed action on shekel strength, not more words - official

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - The Bank of Israel decided to announce it would buy $30 billion of foreign currency in 2021 after weeks of discussion and trying to talk the shekel down failed, deputy central bank chief Andrew Abir said on Thursday.

“While these discussions were going on the words weren’t that useful in terms of the market. What was needed was action,” Abir told Reuters after the announcement.

“So we’ve come out today with a statement which is based on action. It’s not just verbal saying the shekel should be weaker. It’s based on ‘this is what we’re going to do’,” he said.