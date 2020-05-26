Technology, Media and Telecommunications
Israel taps local firm IDE in desalination tender over Hong Kong rival

JERUSALEM, May 26 (Reuters) - Israel on Tuesday chose local company IDE Technologies over a Chinese-linked rival to build the country’s largest desalination plant to help battle water shortages that could arise from climate change.

The project, to be financed by a consortium of banks including Bank Leumi, Germany’s KfW and the European Investment Bank, will increase Israel’s desalination capacity by 35% and lower water costs, the government said in a statement.

IDE had competed for the tender against Hutchison Water, whose main investor is Hong Kong’s CK Hutchison Holdings .

Israel’s main ally, the United States, which is uneasy with Chinese involvement in Israeli critical infrastructure, had expressed its misgivings about Hutchison’s bid. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch and Dan Williams; editing by Jason Neely)

