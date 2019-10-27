Israel Discount Bank gets debt offering precommitment of 1.7 bln shekels

JERUSALEM, Oct 27 (Reuters) -

* Israel Discount Bank said on Sunday it received pre-commitments of 1.67 billion shekels ($473 million) from institutional investors to buy subordinated debt as part of a potential bond offering.

* Discount, Israel’s fourth largest bank, said it intends to accept pre-commitments of 1.21 billion shekels.

* Annual interest on the debt would be 1.46%.

* Discount said it plans to hold the public offering in the coming days.

* ($1 = 3.5334 shekels) (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Tova Cohen)