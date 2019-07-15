Israel Discount Bank names Uri Levin as new CEO

JERUSALEM, July 15 (Reuters) - Israel Discount Bank said on Monday it had chosen Uri Levin, the head of its New York division, to be the bank’s new chief executive.

Levin’s appointment as CEO of Discount, the country’s fourth largest bank, still requires approval by Israel’s banking regulator and his start has yet to be decided, the bank said in a regulatory statement in Tel Aviv.

Last month Lilach Asher-Topilsky announced she would be stepping down as the bank’s CEO after more than five years in the position. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch, Editing by Steven Scheer)