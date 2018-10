TEL AVIV, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Israel Discount Bank on Monday named Shaul Kobrinsky as its new chairman, effective Dec.3, when its current chairman, Joseph Bachar will step down.

The appointment is subject to the approval of Israel’s banking regulator.

Kobrinsky has been a member of Discount’s board of directors since 2014. From 2010-2017 he served as chairman and CEO of health logistics company Novolog. (Reporting by Tova Cohen, Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)