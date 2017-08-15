Israel Discount Bank Q2 profit rises, expenses dip

JERUSALEM, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Israel Discount Bank reported a 14.5 percent rise in second quarter profit on Tuesday, boosted by higher interest income and lower salary and other expenses.

Israel's fourth-largest bank by assets said it made a net profit excluding one-time items of 276 million shekels ($77 million), up from 241 million a year earlier.

It had been forecast to earn 277 million shekels, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net interest income rose 13 percent to 1.3 billion shekels, while expenses dipped 4.5 percent. The bank had credit loss expenses of 211 million shekels, compared with 58 million a year earlier.

The bank's tier 1 capital adequacy ratio, which measures equity capital as a percentage of total risk-weighted assets, was steady at 9.8 percent.