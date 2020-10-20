Israel Discount Bank boosts early retirement plan to 500 workers

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel Discount Bank DSCT.TA said on Tuesday it was expanding its early retirement programme by another 200 workers at a cost of 367 million shekels ($108 million).
Discount, Israel’s fourth-largest bank, in August had offered early retirement to 300 employees at a cost of 553 million shekels.
It said in a regulatory filing in Tel Aviv that under the plan, 70% of eligible workers aged 50-66 would retire by the end of 2020, with the rest next year.
Discount said it would post a 140 million charge in its fourth-quarter earnings.
The bank said it will seek approval from the banking regulator.
Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Tova Cohen
