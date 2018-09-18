Amir Yaron being considered for Bank of Israel governor -statement

JERUSALEM, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon are considering appointing Amir Yaron as the next governor of the Bank of Israel, according to a joint statement released on Tuesday.

Yaron is a finance professor at The Wharton School University of Pennsylvania, according to his online curriculum vitae.

Both Netanyahu and Kahlon have interviewed Yaron, the statement from the prime minister’s office and the finance ministry said.

Other candidates being considered for bank governor are Mario Blejer, a former head of Argentina’s central bank and Israeli economics professors Ben-Zion Zilberfarb and Efraim Sadka, the statement said.

Current Bank of Israel Governor Karnit Flug concludes her five-year term on Nov. 12. If a successor is not named by then, Flug’s deputy Nadine Baudot-Trajtenberg would be likely to replace her in the interim.