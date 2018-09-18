FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
September 18, 2018 / 7:17 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Amir Yaron being considered for Bank of Israel governor -statement

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon are considering appointing Amir Yaron as the next governor of the Bank of Israel, according to a joint statement released on Tuesday.

Yaron is a finance professor at The Wharton School University of Pennsylvania, according to his online curriculum vitae.

Both Netanyahu and Kahlon have interviewed Yaron, the statement from the prime minister’s office and the finance ministry said.

Other candidates being considered for bank governor are Mario Blejer, a former head of Argentina’s central bank and Israeli economics professors Ben-Zion Zilberfarb and Efraim Sadka, the statement said.

Current Bank of Israel Governor Karnit Flug concludes her five-year term on Nov. 12. If a successor is not named by then, Flug’s deputy Nadine Baudot-Trajtenberg would be likely to replace her in the interim.

Reporting by Maayan Lubell Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.