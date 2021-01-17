Israel economy likely to grow 4.6% in 2021, Fin Min says

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel’s economy will likely grow 4.6% in 2021, the Finance Ministry said on Sunday in its base forecast that expects the country’s rapid COVID-19 inoculations to continue, along with a drop in the rate of infections.

In a lower probability scenario where the health environment deteriorates, the economy would grow just 1.9% this year -- after a projected contraction of 3.3% in 2020, the ministry said.

The Bank of Israel has estimated a contraction of 3.7% for 2020 and growth of 6.3% in 2021 if the rapid vaccination pace is maintained. That would fall to 3.5% growth in a slow inoculation scenario.

Israel has been a world leader in vaccinating its population against the coronavirus.