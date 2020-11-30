Israel economy to shrink 4.2% in 2020, grow 4.5% in 2021 - Finance Ministry

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel’s economy is poised to shrink 4.2% in 2020 and grow 4.5% next year, the Finance Ministry estimated on Monday in an updated forecast.
But should the coronavirus worsen and another lockdown is imposed, the economy would contract 4.8% this year while growth in 2021 would only be 2.4%, the ministry said.
In the base scenario, the unemployment rate would average 8.9% next year but reach 12.3% if health crisis worsens, it projected.
The ministry also foresees economic growth of as much as 4.7% in 2022.
Reporting by Steven Scheer
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.