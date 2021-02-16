Israel economy shrinks 2.4% in 2020, grows 6.3% in fourth quarter

FILE PHOTO: A street cleaner walks past shuttered shops amid Israel's second national coronavirus disease (COVID-19) lockdown in Ashkelon, Israel October 7, 2020. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel’s economy contracted a less than expected 2.4% in 2020, with the coronavirus pandemic weighing on consumer spending, the Central Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday in a preliminary estimate.

The economy, which grew 3.4% in 2019, had been expected to shrink more than 3% in 2020 due to the virus.

Despite a third lockdown, the economy grew an annualised 6.3% in the fourth quarter after a 41.5% jump in the third quarter.