Israel second quarter economic contraction revised down to 29% annualised

FILE PHOTO: A billboard advertising the construction of a house is displayed in front of the site in the new neighbourhood of Carmei Gat in the southern Israeli city of Kiryat Gat November 1, 2016. Picture taken November 1, 2016. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel’s economy contracted by an annualised 29% in the second quarter, the Central Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday in its second estimate that was slightly worse than a previous one.

The coronavirus pandemic hurt consumer spending, trade and investment.

A contraction of as much as 7% is projected in 2020, which would be the first annual contraction in Israel’s history.