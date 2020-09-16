Israel second quarter economic contraction revised down to 29% annualised

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel’s economy contracted by an annualised 29% in the second quarter, the Central Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday in its second estimate that was slightly worse than a previous one.
The coronavirus pandemic hurt consumer spending, trade and investment.
A contraction of as much as 7% is projected in 2020, which would be the first annual contraction in Israel’s history.
Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Tova Cohen
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.