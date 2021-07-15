Israel to adopt global import standards to lower consumer prices

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel aims to overhaul its import policies in a bid to sharply lower the cost of consumer goods that are as much as 80% more than Western averages.

Under the plan by the finance and economy ministries unveiled on Thursday, the regulatory burden on importers -- mainly smaller ones -- will be reduced and competition is expected to increase.

The result, the ministries said, will be some 5 billion shekels ($1.5 billion) in savings for the economy.

The plan intends to remove a host of barriers to importers and is based on a similar plan carried out in Switzerland in 2010, they said.

It will also update Israel’s regulation according to principles of Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) countries and encourage more than one official importer.

“There is no reason why a product approved for use in the United States and Europe will require different approvals and standards in Israel,” said Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman.

OECD data show that the cost of most products in Israel are 10-80% above average, with dairy products at the higher end.

The plan will accompany the 14-month, 2021-2022 state budget that is expected to be approved around November.

($1 = 3.2621 shekels)