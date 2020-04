TEL AVIV, April 30 (Reuters) - Israel’s jobless rate dipped to 3.5% in the first quarter from 3.7% in the final three months of 2019, the Central Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday.

“According to the survey definitions, the vast majority of employees who were put on vacation without pay during March 2020 are considered to be employed persons temporarily absent from work,” it said, referring to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.