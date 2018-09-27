UPDATE 1-Israeli and Egyptian partners buy into pipeline to enable gas trade

(Adds detail, quotes)

JERUSALEM, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Israeli and Egyptian partners will buy 39 percent of the shares in the EMG pipeline for $518 million in a deal that will allow natural gas exports from Israel to Egypt to begin as early as the start of 2019, the companies said on Thursday.

The deal will enable the supply of 64 billion cubic metres of gas, worth $15 billion, from Israel’s offshore Tamar and Leviathan fields to Egypt, part of a landmark agreement signed in February.

EMG owns a subsea pipeline that runs between Ashkelon in Israel and El-Arish in Egypt.

To buy into EMG, Israel’s Delek Drilling and Texas-based Noble Energy, which have stakes in the Israeli fields, will each pay $185 million while the Egyptian East Gas Co will pay $148 million.

“This is a historic transaction, that renders Egypt a regional energy centre and positions it in line with significant global energy centres,” said Delek Drilling CEO Yossi Abu.

The deal also includes an agreement by EMG to end arbitration with Egypt and drop claims against Cairo regarding the cancellation of a gas deal several years ago, Delek said in a statement.

Noble said the partners also secured an option for an additional route and capacity to transport natural gas within Egypt by entering into a definitive transportation agreement with the owner and operator of the Aqaba El Arish Pipeline. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch and Tova Cohen Editing by David Goodman)