CAIRO, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Israeli gas exports to Egypt might be re-exported to Europe via the liquefied natural gas (LNG) Idku plant in northern Egypt “in a few months”, Israel’s energy minister said on Wednesday.

Yuval Steinitz also told Reuters that Israel was talking to Egypt and India about exporting gas from the Eastern Mediterranean to India through the Suez canal. (Reporting by Aidan Lewis Writing by Ulf Laessing, Editing by Susan Fenton)