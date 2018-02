JERUSALEM, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Israeli Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz said on Monday that natural gas export deals worth $15 billion signed with Egypt will strengthen bilateral ties.

“This is the first time since the signing of peace treaties in the Middle East that such significant deals between the countries have been signed,” Steinitz said in a statement.

The deal, he said, “is expected to strengthen bilateral relations.” (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Tova Cohen)