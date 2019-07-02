Financials
Group including China Harbour wins tender for Israeli power plant

JERUSALEM, July 2 (Reuters) - Israel Electric Corp (IEC) said on Tuesday it will sell its Alon Tavor power plant to a group that includes China Harbour Engineering for 1.87 billion shekels ($523 million).

The group — also comprised of Mivtach Shamir Holdings and Rapac Energy — won a tender for the plant in the wake of a government reform from 2018 that opens the electricity sector to competition and breaks up the monopoly held by IEC, Israel’s state-owned utility.

The deal requires various approvals and licenses but the companies are expected to take possession of the plant, which is in Israel’s north, by Dec. 3. ($1 = 3.5779 shekels) (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Tova Cohen)

