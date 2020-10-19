UAE firms sign agriculture deals in Israel as pact approved

DUBAI (Reuters) - Israeli irrigation company Netafim has agreed to open an office in the United Arab Emirates, UAE state news agency WAM said, under one of four deals announced on Monday in the wake of a U.S.-brokered pact between the two countries.

The deals were made as a UAE business delegation visited Israel, WAM reported, without going into further details.

Abu Dhabi-based agriculture firm Al Dahra Holding, whose managing director led the UAE delegation, signed a memorandum of understanding concerning Israeli firm WaterGen’s heat-exchange technology which produces water from air, WAM added.

The UAE cabinet on Monday formally approved the pact to establish full diplomatic relations with Israel that was signed in Washington last month.

The UAE and fellow Gulf state Bahrain in September became the first Arab states in a quarter century to sign deals to establish formal ties with Israel, forming a new axis in the Middle East against Iran.