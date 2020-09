DUBAI, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Israel’s largest lender Bank Hapoalim expects to start working with banks in the United Arab Emirates once the two Middle East governments sign a normalisation agreement, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

The UAE and Israel are due to sign the agreement brokered by the United States on Sept. 15 at a ceremony hosted by President Donald Trump. (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)