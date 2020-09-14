Dubai's Emirates NDB signs MoU with Israel's Bank Hapoalim - Hapoalim statement

(Reuters) - Emirates NDB, Dubai’s largest bank, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Israel’s Bank Hapoalim, the country’s largest lender, a statement from Hapoalim said on Monday.
The statement said that the MoU “marks a historic first as the banks look to further cooperation ties following the establishment of financial and economic relations between the United Arab Emirates and Israel.”
Reporting by Rami Ayyub, Editing by Stephen Farrell
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.