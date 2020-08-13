UPDATE 1-UK's Johnson welcomes deal to normalise Israel-UAE relations

(Adds Raab)

LONDON, Aug 13 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson welcomed an agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates that will lead to a full normalisation of diplomatic relations between the two states.

“The UAE and Israel’s decision to normalise relations is hugely good news,” Johnson said on Twitter.

“It was my profound hope that annexation did not go ahead in the West Bank and today’s agreement to suspend those plans is a welcome step on the road to a more peaceful Middle East.”

Foreign minister Dominic Raab said it was "time for direct talks between the Palestinians and Israel, the only route to lasting peace."