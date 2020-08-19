UAE's G42 Healthcare and Israel's NanoScent sign MOU for COVID-19 screening device

DUBAI, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi’s G42 Healthcare has signed an MOU with Israel’s NanoScent to develop a test that detects COVID-19 from exhaled air, UAE state news agency WAM reported on Wednesday.

This comes after the UAE and Israel signed an agreement on Thursday that will lead to a full normalization of diplomatic relations between the two states.

The device under development, called ScentCheck, will provide results in 30 to 60 seconds, WAM said, adding G42 will undergo thousands of tests for the device in coming weeks. (Reporting by Samar Hassan, writing by Nafisa Eltahir, editing by Chris Reese)