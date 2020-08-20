CORRECTED-UAE senior official says Israel deal should remove any hurdle to F-35 sale

(Adds dropped word “should” in headline)

DUBAI, Aug 20 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates has a legitimate request to acquire the F-35 fighter jet and its agreement to normalise ties with Israel should remove “any hurdle” for the United States to proceed with the sale, a senior Emirati official said on Thursday.

“We have legitimate requests that are there. We ought to get them ... the whole idea of a state of belligerency or war with Israel no longer exists,” Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash said in an online interview with the Atlantic Council. (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell and Lisa Barrington; Editing by Toby Chopra)