Israir CEO says expects to start Israel-UAE flights soon

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel’s Israir said regulators are in discussions with Dubai and the carrier expects to start flying and selling tourism packages to the United Arab Emirates within a few weeks, CEO Uri Sirkis told Israel Radio on Thursday.

Sirkis said that within two years, one million Israelis will pass through Dubai and Abu Dhabi since the new route will offer destinations that previously were not available to Israeli tourists, while flights to East Asia will be shorter.

Separately, the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Tel Aviv Chamber of Commerce, represented by the Federation of Israeli Chambers of Commerce, signed a strategic partnership agreement paving the way for bilateral cooperation and new business opportunities for members in both markets.

Israel and the UAE last month agreed to normalise relations.