Israel-UAE deal culminates 1.5 years of discussions: White House Adviser

WASHINGTON, Aug 13 (Reuters) - One and a half years of talks cemented a deal in principle — reached last week — to normalize relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, White House Adviser Jared Kushner said on Thursday, adding that final details were ironed out on Wednesday.

Talks intensified about six weeks ago as the UAE saw an opportunity to forestall an Israeli bid to annex parts of the West Bank by offering a more important win for the country, Kushner added. (Reporting by Alexandra Alper, Editing by Franklin Paul)