DUBAI, Aug 14 (Reuters) - The Gulf state of Oman said on Friday it supported the United Arab Emirates’ decision to normalise ties with Israel, saying it hoped the accord would contribute to a comprehensive, just and sustainable peace in the Middle East.

The statement by a foreign ministry spokesman, carried by state news agency ONA, called the UAE-Israel agreement “historic”. (Reporting by Dahlia Nehme; Editing by Toby Chopra)