Emirates Post adds Israel to operations network - WAM

DUBAI (Reuters) - United Arab Emirates’ Emirates Post Group has added Israel to the network of its global operations following an official agreement and establishment of full diplomatic relations between the two countries, state news agency WAM reported on Wednesday.
Emirates Post has tied up with counterpart Israel Post to facilitate access to cities and destinations across the country, WAM reported.
Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; editing by Jason Neely
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.