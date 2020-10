(Corrects to indicate that the signatories are the leagues, not the federations)

DUBAI, Oct 27 (Reuters) - The soccer leagues of the United Arab Emirates and Israel signed remotely on Monday a memorandum of understanding to bolster cooperation, the state-run emirati agency WAM reported on Tuesday.

The two countries agreed to normalise relations in August. (Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Catherine Evans)