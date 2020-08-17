Israel will import from UAE free zones, Netanyahu says

DUBAI, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Israel will import from free zones in the United Arab Emirates, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in an interview with Sky News Arabia on Monday.

“We know that we will get good prices,” he said.

Israel and the UAE announced on Thursday they would normalise relations under a U.S.-sponsored deal.

The UAE’s free zones are areas in which foreign companies can operate under light regulation, and where foreign investors are allowed to take 100 percent ownership in companies. (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Jon Boyle)