Turkey says history will not forgive UAE for Israel deal

ISTANBUL, Aug 14 (Reuters) - The Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Friday that history and the conscience of the region’s people will not forget and never forgive the “hypocritical behaviour” of the United Arab Emirates in agreeing a deal with Israel.

It said in a written statement that the Palestinian people and administration were right to show a strong reaction against the agreement, which will lead to a full normalization of diplomatic relations between the UAE and Israel. (Reporting by Daren Butler; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)