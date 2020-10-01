UAE, U.S. and Israel will develop joint strategy in energy sector: WAM news agency

CAIRO (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates, the United States and Israel issued a joint statement on Thursday about developing a joint strategy in the energy sector, the state news agency (WAM) reported.
The statement, issued by energy ministers, also stressed that countries will seek solutions for energy challenges the Palestinian people face by developing energy resources, technologies, and related infrastructure.
Reporting by Hesham Abdul Khalek; editing by Jonathan Oatis
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.