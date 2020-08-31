Corrections News
August 31, 2020 / 11:46 AM / in an hour

CORRECTED-Plane carrying Israeli officials, Trump adviser lands in Abu Dhabi - Reuters witness

1 Min Read

(Corrects to clarify that it is a first official Israeli flight, not first direct flight)

ABU DHABI, Aug 31 (Reuters) - A plane carrying aides to U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu landed in Abu Dhabi on Monday, Reuters witnesses said, after making a historic first official Israeli flight from Tel Aviv to the United Arab Emirates.

Officials hope to finalise a pact marking open relations between the Gulf power and Israel. (Reporting by Lisa Barrington and Dan Williams; Writing by Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by Alison Williams)

