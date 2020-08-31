Israeli airliner to Abu Dhabi enters Saudi Arabia airspace

DUBAI, Aug 31 (Reuters) - The El Al flight carrying the U.S. and Israeli delegations to the United Arab Emirates entered Saudi Arabian airspace on Monday, the first known such action by an Israeli commercial airline.

Flight data website Flightradar24 showed the El Al flight ELY971 crossing the Jordanian-Saudi Arabian border about 25 minutes after take off, crossing into the Al Jawf Province in northern Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia - the birthplace of Islam and home to its holiest shrines - does not recognise Israel. (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Alison Williams)