Airlines
August 30, 2020 / 3:30 PM / Updated an hour ago

Israeli delegates plane flying to UAE will fly over Saudi Arabia, source says

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Aug 30 (Reuters) - An Israeli airliner flying to the United Arab Emirates on Monday with aides to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump will fly over Saudi Arabia, according to a source familiar with the itinerary.

Israel’s flag carrier El Al will carry the delegations to Abu Dhabi for talks meant to put final touches on a pact establishing open relations between the Gulf power and Israel.

Asked if the plane would overfly Saudi Arabia in order to manage its 3 hour and 20 minute flight time, the source, who declined to be identified by name or nationality pending an official announcement of the route, said: “Yes.”

This would be the first publicly acknowledge entry of Saudi airspace by an official Israeli plane. (Reporting by Dan Williams; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

