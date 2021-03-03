Israeli minister accuses Iran of link to oil spill off its shores

JERUSALEM, March 3 (Reuters) - Iran is linked to a recent oil spill off Israel’s shores that caused ecological damage, Environmental Protection Minister Gila Gamliel said on Wednesday, saying it was being treated as a “terror” incident.

Israel’s investigation has focused on an unidentified ship that passed about 50 km (30 miles) off the coast on Feb. 11 as the likely source of what environmentalist groups are calling an ecological disaster that could take years to clean up.