Tel Aviv bourse eyes new index of foreign-held companies

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) said on Tuesday it was considering launching a new index comprised of Israeli companies with foreign institutional shareholders in a further bid to attract foreign investors.

A TASE spokeswoman said a final decision would come in a few months, and the exchange had asked its companies to voluntarily disclose their foreign investor holdings.

“Choosing to report foreign investments will allow companies to be included in the new index, thereby improving the marketability and exposure of their shares,” the TASE said.

Both the TASE and Israel’s securities regulator are easing investment barriers to attract domestic and international investors, including launching an English version of the exchange’s company announcement system and allowing companies to report in English.

In a simulation by the TASE, the new TA-Foreign Investments index would comprise 22 companies with a total market value of 190 billion shekels ($58 billion), led by Nice Systems and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Perrigo, Ormat Technologies and LivePerson with 10% weightings.

($1 = 3.2515 shekels)