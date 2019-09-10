Private Equity
September 10, 2019 / 9:40 AM / a few seconds ago

Triventures ARC fund has first closing, makes initial investment

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Israeli-U.S. venture capital fund Triventures launched on Tuesday a $40 million fund that will invest in early stage digital health and smart medical devices.

Triventures, which is a partner with Tel Aviv’s Sheba Medical Center, said it already made its first closing for the fund. A company official said the closing was for more than half of the total.

The company also said ARC made its first investment in Lynx.MD, an Israeli startup whose cloud-platform enables hospitals and medical firms to securely access and share any type of data in the healthcare environment and develop artificial intelligence-based digital health applications that improve the quality of care and reduce costs. (Reporting by Steven Scheer)

