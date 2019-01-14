Financials
Israel's Magenta Venture Partners launches tech fund

JERUSALEM, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Magenta Venture Partners, a partnership between Japan’s Mitsui & Co and two Israeli venture capitalists, said on Monday it has launched a new fund targeting $100 million to invest in early-stage Israeli tech startups.

The final closing of the Israel-based fund is planned for 2019. It will invest in sectors like mobility, artificial intelligence, financial technology and automotives.

Investors in the fund include Mitsui and Koito Manufacturing . (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Tova Cohen)

